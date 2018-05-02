Perfectly Smoked Bacon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bacon Recipe (for 11 lb Belly)

5.5 oz. kosher salt

9 oz. dark brown sugar

1 T. pink prague powder

Mix dry ingredients together with optional dry ginger, black or white pepper. Dry rub both sides of skinless belly. Cut in half placing meat sides of belly together and place in Ziplock bag. Refrigerate for minimum of two weeks, turning every two days (a brine will occur). Take out and rinse if desired. Place on smoker rack. Baste meat side with maple syrup and cayenne pepper (optional). Smoke over applewood with some cherry until the internal temperature is 140-145 degrees. Enjoy!

Smoked Salman Recipe

1/2 gal. water

1/2 c. kosher salt

1 lb dark brown sugar

garlic and ginger to taste

cinnamon (optional)

Mix ingredients together and heat on stove to dissolve. Add 1/2 gallon of ice to chill. Cut skinless salmon fillets into 4-6 ounce servings. Place in bring for 2-3 days or longer for more intense flavor. Remove salmon from brine. Rinse if desired. Place on rack in refrigerator overnight. Baste top with maple syrup and lightly sprinkle with cayenne pepper. Cold smoke at 90 degrees for one hour. Do not over smoke.

New Day Cleveland Viewer

Tom Radu left the comfort of his home kitchen to cook in ours!