Olmsted Falls preschool vandalized

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– Police in Olmsted Falls are investigating a break-in at a preschool.

Officers were called to the Olmsted Community Church on Main Street on April 26.

The school director said she got to the building at about 7 a.m. and noticed the back door was unlatched. Inside, she found two classroom is disarray.

According to the police report, items were torn off the walls, toys were scattered on the floor and “666” was written on top of a storage bin in marker. A flyer with a pentagram and “666” was left on the pastor’s podium in the sanctuary.