× Mom accused of killing and burying 5-year-old son in backyard gives birth in jail

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a Cleveland mother in jail accused of murdering and burying her 5-year-old son has given birth to her tenth child.

Larissa Rodriguez gave birth days ago to a baby girl, and the child has been placed in foster care.

The Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services is moving to take permanent custody of the baby.

Just last Thursday, Rodriguez received a 6-year prison sentence for selling $10,000 worth of her food stamps to a family social services worker from Catholic Charities.

Juvenile Court records show, three days after that sentencing, the newborn was released from the hospital.

Record also show the “alleged father” has not established paternity. He is identified as Christopher Rodriguez, the mother’s boyfriend. He also is charged with the murder of the 5 year old, and he is also in jail.

Word about the baby girl comes to light as a Juvenile Court judge had been set to hold a final hearing on long-term custody for 5 of the children of Larissa Rodriguez. In the past, two other kids had been taken away from Rodriguez permanently by child welfare workers, and another had previously been given permanently to a father.

Larissa Rodriguez and Christopher Rodriguez are scheduled to go on trial for the murder of young Jordan Rodriguez in July. Back in December, police found his body buried in the back yard of the family home on the west side.

The case worker involved in the food stamp scam last week received a 3-year prison term for her role.

**continuing coverage here**