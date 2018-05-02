Man drops 42 pounds and gets ripped in just 12 weeks

NORMAN, Oklahoma — When an Oklahoma man hit his all-time high weight of 202 pounds back in January, he decided he needed to do something about it.

Hunter Hobbs vowed to take his diet and exercise serious for 12 weeks.

He snapped a picture each day and posted a time-lapse video of his incredible transformation to his Facebook page. It’s been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Hobbs said he never expected so many people to be interested in his transformation. So he posted a follow-up video answering many of the questions people had about his workout and diet.