MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Maple Heights man is accused of robbing a bank the day after being released from prison — for previously robbing the same bank.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Markiko Sonnie Lewis, 40, was indicted on one count of bank robbery.

He’s accused of robbing Key Bank, 15000 St. Clair Ave., on April 12. He made of with about $1,044.┬áCourt records indicate he was released from prison the day before.

The case is still ongoing.