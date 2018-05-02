× Grayton Road Tavern Queen of Hearts returns with $550K jackpot

CLEVELAND– Grayton Road Tavern‘s popular Queen of Hearts drawing will make it’s return on Thursday.

That’s when tickets go on sale and the jackpot is starting at $550,361. The first drawing at the Cleveland tavern will be May 9.

Last time around, the contest went on for 50 weeks with the jackpot reaching $5.5 million before someone selected the number hiding the queen.

Tickets are $1 . They can be purchased at Grayton Road Tavern from 9 p.m. to midnight, and at Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights from noon to 9 p.m.

Sales will be suspended at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays before the drawings.

Here’s how the game works: The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down with numbers on the back. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is the person’s name and the number they chose. If that card corresponding to the number is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash.

