David's Southern Style Grits

Southern Style Grits

4 servings cooked grits

1/4 cup parmesan cheese grated

2 tbsp olive oil

3/4 cup prosciutto ham

1/4 inch dice (or ham or bacon of choice)

3 tbsp white or yellow onion diced

3 tbsp green pepper diced

3 tbsp green onions chopped

24 medium shrimp peeled, cleaned, tail on

couple pinches of a spicy dry rub you like

2 tbsp white wine or vermouth

1 1/3 c heavy cream

salt and pepper

I used quick cook grits (5 to 7 minutes) just to make it a little easier. They were great.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the ham (or bacon of choice) and cook until it starts to get crisp. Add the onion (white or yellow) and the green peppers. Cook until vegetables start to soften. season shrimp with dry rub or a little cayenne pepper. Add green onions and shrimp to pan and cook for 1 1/2 minutes, turning occasionally.

Remove shrimp from pan and add wine to pan. Cook for 1 minute while scraping all the bits from the bottom of the pan. Turn heat up slightly and slowly add cream to pan mixing all the flavors together. Cream should start bubbling. Cook until cream sauce thickens a bit. Taste sauce and adjust for salt and pepper to taste. Return shrimp to pan.

Stir parmesan into warm grits.

Place grits in a large dish or divide on individual plates and top with sauce and shrimp.

Enjoy!