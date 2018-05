CLEVELAND — Crews are battling a brush fire Wednesday evening.

The fire started alongside I-71 at Ridge Road. The area remains open at this time as firefighters work to put out the flames.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect for portions of Ohio earlier this week, meaning weather conditions were favorable for fires to spread, but nothing was in effect today.

