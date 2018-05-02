Cavs surprise Mentor students whose trip to Washington, D.C. was canceled at last minute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are surprising Mentor 8th-graders with something wonderful after the students' trip to Washington, D.C. was canceled at the last minute.

According to the school district, the Cavs reached out to Mentor Public Schools with a very generous offer to give the students a fun experience.

The Cavaliers invited students to be at Thursday night's watch party at the Q as the Cavs take on the Raptors in Game 2.

They are providing everything: transportation, T-shirts, rally towels, entertainment, and a food voucher for every 8th-grade student and staff chaperones in Mentor Public Schools. The school district said this offer is also to students who were not planning on attending the trip to D.C.

The school district is so grateful to the Cavs for this opportunity.

Students must turn in a permission form Thursday in order to be be able to attend the watch party. Buses will leave Mentor High School at 4:30 p.m.

In a message to parents and students, Interim Superintendent Bill Porter said, "I can assure you we are still working to arrange additional events that will be memorable for our 8th grade students. We will have more information to communicate with you in the next few days about the status of the entire situation. GO CAVS!"

Mentor Public Schools Tuesday informed more than 500 8th graders that the trip, which was to leave Wednesday morning, was canceled after Discovery Tours claimed it was unable to receive final confirmation for the hotel rooms.

Each student paid $455 to go on the trip.

**Continuing coverage, here** *Watch a report on the trip cancellation in the video, above**