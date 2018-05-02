× Browns trade Randall Telfer for Dadi Nicolas

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns traded tight end Randall Telfer to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Wednesday.

In exchange, the Browns received defensive end Dadi Nicolas.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound DE was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played 11 games as a rookie and missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Telfer has been with the Browns since 2015. He appeared in 30 games and had five receptions for 40 yards. He was Cleveland’s 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year honoree.

