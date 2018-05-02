× Attorney general’s office encourages those affected by canceled D.C. trip to file complaint

MENTOR, Ohio– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is encouraging parents to file a complaint if they’ve had issues with a particular tour company.

On Tuesday, more than 500 eighth graders at Mentor middle schools learned their trip to Washington, D.C. was canceled. The students were set to leave on Wednesday.

Discovery Tours claimed it was unable to receive final confirmation on the hotel rooms. But the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel said the tour company did not provide sufficient payment.

Each student paid $455 for the trip.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said it cannot confirm whether there is an investigation into Discovery Tours, but did say there is at least one complaint to the consumer protection department in 2017.

That complaint involved one student whose family was moving so they would no longer able to go on a school trip to D.C.

The party who directly paid Discovery Tours, whether that be a parent or the school, should contact the attorney general’s office as soon as possible to file a complaint. The number is 800-282-0515.

