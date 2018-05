Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday’s high of 82°F is the warmest day we’ve experienced thus far in 2018. Because we are now in May, the reasonable question is how many 80°+ days is normal for the month of May?

We’ll likely see another run at 80° or warmer on Wednesday before clouds and showers negate that chance.

Here's the hourly forecast from Fox 8:

**Follow weather updates**