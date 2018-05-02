Accused Ashland serial killer Shawn Grate pleading guilty to several charges

ASHLAND, Ohio — A man accused of killing two women is pleading guilty to several charges that will put him behind bars for decades.

Court officials tell Fox 8 that Shawn Grate is pleading guilty to several charges contained in the indictment. He did not plead guilty to the murder charges, so he could still face the death penalty if convicted.

Grate is accused of killing 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley.

He was arrested in September 2016 after police found the women’s remains in what was supposed to be a vacant Ashland home, where another woman said she had been held captive.

Once in custody, Grate, 41, told police that he had killed two other women but he has not been charged in those killings. Police also looked into whether he was connected to the 2015 death of a fifth woman.

The trial continues on the other charges, including murder and robbery.

