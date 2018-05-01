Welcome, Nadia! Stark County Sheriff’s Office adds new four-legged member to family

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy — with four paws.

Eight-week-old Nadia, a female Doberman, has been donated to the sheriff’s office to be its next K-9 officer.

After she completes training, Nadia will join the ranks of Narcotics Detection and will assist the sheriff in visiting area schools, functions and parades.

A post by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the puppy was named after the international Romanian gymnast, Nadia Comaneci.