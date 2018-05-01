Watch Party set in CLE tonight during Cavs vs. Raptors game

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are in Canada to take on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

That means a Watch Party for Cleveland tonight! The first two games of the semifinals are on the road, but you can still cheer on the Cavs at the Q.

Here is everything you need to know:

🏀Game 1: Tuesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p..m.)

🏀Game 2: Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

🏀Tickets: $5, on sale now **Ticket info, here** Note: 6-ticket limit per person

🏀Watch-party fun: All of the game action will be LIVE on the Humongotron video scoreboard; fans will enjoy a game-like experience including entertainment team performances, and there will be exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball challenges and interactive games for the whole family. Free Cavs playoff T-shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the doors.

Here is the schedule for Round 2:

Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*

