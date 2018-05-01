Video shows police battling fire to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing Cleveland police officers putting their lives in danger to save others after a horrific car crash.

What they did now has a supervisor nominating them for medals of heroism.

Officers in the fourth district saw smoke and thought it might be from a house fire. When they got to the scene, they found two cars badly damaged with people trapped inside. One car had caught fire.

The video shows police quickly getting two people out of the cars, but officers had trouble breaking the glass to get to a person in the back seat of the burning car. One patrolman ran into a stranger’s house to get something heavy to break the glass. Two other officers grabbed a garden hose trying to get water to the fire before firefighters got there.

Police fought through the smoke and heat and finally pulled out the man from the burning car, but to do it, they also first had to cut the seatbelts.

It happened in the wee hours of the morning on April 21 at East 143 and Bartlett. Police reports show it happened after a driver in a stolen car went speeding down East 143rd and ran a stop sign.

Ultimately, the driver of the second car died at the hospital. But thanks to heroic efforts, everyone else survived. That includes the driver police say caused it all, Jurron Brown. He’s been indicted on a series of charges for the death and the injuries and the stolen car. His driving record shows his license suspended.

The initial officers on scene included Adam Hymes, Cole Stadden, Shane McNea, James Thomas, Anthony Miranda, Timothy Cramer, Brandon Melbar, and Joe Hess.