Travis Hafner to play one game for Lake Erie Crushers

AVON, Ohio– Former Cleveland Indians slugger Travis Hafner will play one game with the Lake Erie Crushers.

He’s set to be the designated hitter on Saturday, June 16 at Sprenger Health Care Stadium in Avon. Hafner will also take batting practice before the game and will sign autographs after.

“We believe the fans will really enjoy watching Travis return to the field and take a few swings. He played so many great seasons in Cleveland and it will be great to see him take the field one more time,” said Crushers co-owner Tom Kramig, in a news release on Tuesday.

Hafner, known to fans as “Pronk,” played with the Indians from 2003 to 2012. He tied the MLB record for most grand slams in a singled season with six in 2006. His last few years in Cleveland were plagued by injury.

Tickets to Travis Hafner Night are on sale now here.