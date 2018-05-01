Theater chain reminds movie goers: No pajamas allowed!

A movie theater chain in New Zealand has issued a reminder about a dress code that is pretty simple — no pajamas allowed.

Hawera Cinema posted on Facebook, “Just a friendly reminder that we have a dress code at Hawera Cinemas, it’s simple really, as long as you are appropriately dressed and are wearing clean footwear you are good to go.”

The chain asked movie goers not to wear pajamas, onesies, robes, or dirty rain boots.

Reaction to the post was mixed.

“Think all the shops in town should take your lead and share this post! Well done., Michelle Koudaridis wrote in the comments section of the post.

Juevana Cadman disagrees with the rule. “I’m not a wearing pjs in public girl but I don’t see how others wearing pjs out affects anyone else so I can’t see the reason for this rule.”

The movie chain responded to her comment, “It is not the vibe or environment we want to encourage here at Hawera Cinemas which is why this post was made.”

“Wow didn’t know you guys were the fashion police, “Paygeen Williams wrote.

Heather Mcewan-Nugent likes the rule. “Why would you want to go out in PJs? That’s just weird,” she wrote.

The post had hundreds of comments with a variety of responses.