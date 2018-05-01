Teen shamed for wearing ‘racist’ prom dress, sparking cultural appropriation debate

UTAH — A senior at a high school in Utah is being called a “closet racist” for wearing a Chinese cheongsam dress to prom after she tweeted photos from her big night.

Keziah Daum, 18, posted the photos on April 22 with the caption: “PROM.”

Since, it’s been retweeted over 5,900 times and has elicited many angry comments.

she was probably one of the white girls who mocked my friends for henna or traditional religious attire, considering the mocking pose as well in said photos😊 — emily🖖 (@emmaleerose_) April 28, 2018

This isn’t ok. I wouldn’t wear traditional Korean, Japanese or any other traditional dress and I’m Asian. I wouldn’t wear traditional Irish or Swedish or Greek dress either. There’s a lot of history behind these clothes. Sad. — Jeannie (@JeannieBeanie99) April 28, 2018

She is wearing a traditional dress that is reserved for special occasions and by her, a non-Chinese woman, thinking she is entitled to our culture, she is profiting (does not necessarily mean $$) from it. That is cultural appropriation. Cultural appropriation is racism. — Thao (@thaooocu) April 28, 2018

But many are also coming to Daum’s defense.

Glad you wore the dress! You look fantastic!!! Being Asian I am not ostracized wearing green shamrock on March 17 or looked down upon waving the only flag I know- Old Glory- on July 4. #embraceDiversity (btw, love the shoes too 😊) — heli (@HeliSkiier) May 1, 2018

Hey~！I'm Chinese and I live in China, I just want to say you look stunning in that dress, and pay no attention to those who say you shouldn't wear it because of some kind of "cultural appropriation", a lot of Chinese wear jeans and I didn't see anyone make a fuss about it~! — Willmore F (@Reaperxma) May 1, 2018

You do look gorgeous. And yes it is just a dress and a very pretty one too. (My husband is half Chinese by the way, he would think the fuss is nonsense). — Jane Salisbury (@GothicBlue) May 1, 2018

Daum told Insider she saw the dress in a thrift store several weeks before prom and knew she wanted to wear it.

“I bought the dress because I thought it was beautiful and admired the beauty of the culture,” she told Insider.

She’s refusing to apologize and addresses that in several tweets.

I’m getting so many DMs telling me to contact @pewdiepie and @TheEllenShow and several other people about this whole dress thing because of how big it is. Honestly, I’m sorry if you were offended. I’m not taking anything down. Thank you for everyone who has been kind to me❤️ — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 30, 2018

To everyone who says I’m ignorant, I fully understand everyone’s concerns and views on my dress. I mean no harm. I am in no way being discriminative or racist. I’m tired of all the backlash and hate when my only intent was to show my love. — Keziah (@daumkeziah) April 28, 2018