‘Stop BLEEPING’: Group of 4th graders start campaign to end swearing at sports events

DENVER, Colo. -- A group of fourth grade students in Denver are getting attention for the message they're sending parents: "Stop BLEEPING and start speaking."

KDVR reports that the students at Carson Elementary School started the Bleeping Campaign to end swearing at sporting events.

“I’ve heard adults cursing, and it really just makes me grimace,” said Sonja Hammond-Smith, 10.

They've made a website, slide show, T-shirts, posters and petitions to stop swearing at sports events. They're also asking their sporting events stadiums to create swearing free zones to make families feel more comfortable.

They haven't seen action yet, but teachers say it's teaching everyone a lesson.