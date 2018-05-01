St. Jude Dream Home: When you can tour the beautiful home

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Coming up in June, a FOX 8 viewer will be the lucky winner of the 2018 St.Jude Dream Home.
Today, a major milestone was marked as a floor-signing event was held at the home in Rocky River.
Once the home is completed, you can check it out for yourself.
Open house tours begin June 2 and run every weekend through June 24.
Here are the hours:
Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sundays 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Everyone who comes to the free open house can register for a chance to win $10,000 in furniture from Fish Furniture.
And, remember, the drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home will happen on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Tuesday, June 26.
**Read more about the dream home, here**
