St. Jude Dream Home: When you can tour the beautiful home

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Coming up in June, a FOX 8 viewer will be the lucky winner of the 2018 St.Jude Dream Home.

Today, a major milestone was marked as a floor-signing event was held at the home in Rocky River.

Once the home is completed, you can check it out for yourself.

Open house tours begin June 2 and run every weekend through June 24.

Here are the hours:

Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sundays 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Everyone who comes to the free open house can register for a chance to win $10,000 in furniture from Fish Furniture.

And, remember, the drawing for the St. Jude Dream Home will happen on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Tuesday, June 26.

**Read more about the dream home, here**