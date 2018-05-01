Mom who left 2 toddlers in hot car to teach them lesson sentenced in their deaths

WEATHERFORD, Texas— A North Texas mother whose two toddlers died in a hot car last May has been sentenced to two 20-year prison terms to be served simultaneously.

A Parker County jury in Weatherford sentenced 25-year-old Cynthia Marie Randolph to the maximum sentences Monday. The same jury convicted her of two second-degree felony counts of recklessly causing injury to a child hours earlier.

Randolph’s charges were reduced. She had faced two first-degree felony counts of knowingly causing serious injury to a child. A conviction on those could have led to life sentences.

An arrest warrant says Randolph told police she locked 1-year-old Cavanaugh Ramirez and 2-year-old Juliet Ramirez in the car for several hours to teach them a lesson because her daughter often got out of the car without permission.

WFAA reports that an investigation revealed Randolph then went inside her home where she smoked marijuana and slept for several hours.

