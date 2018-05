Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Clearview High School has some talented art students and the school is getting national attention as a finalist in the 'Van's Custom Culture' shoe design competition.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer talked with art teacher Jacob Ward about the huge prize that could fund the school's art program for decades. Stefani also met the two artists who's shoes are finalists in the competition. Click here to cast your vote in the Van's Custom Culture shoe design competition.