Kim Kardashian on sister Khloe: ‘She’s going to get through it’

Kim Kardashian did not hold back when she addressed the cheating scandal involving her sister, Khloe, and Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught on video cheating with two women while his girlfriend was days away from giving birth to their baby.

In an appearance on “Ellen” that aired Monday, Kim talked about the scandal, the new baby, and how Khloe is holding up.

“Let’s talk about what’s going on. Boy, oh boy,” DeGeneres started her discussion about Khloe. “So Khloe. Poor Khloe.”

“Poor Khloe,” Kim Kardashian responded.

“I think everybody was heartbroken for her,” DeGeneres said. “I mean, literally days before she gives birth her boyfriend is seen on video cheating. And so you have opinions about that?”

“Like, I don’t even know how to to describe it besides it’s just so f—-d up,” Kardashian said bluntly.

“Did you like him up until then? Did you like him?” Ellen asked.

“You know, I really feel like Khloe always dives into relationships and puts her whole heart into everything. I mean, she moved there. And I’ve seen her be in a really tough situation before, in her last relationship. And so I think the family gets so emotionally invested in whoever each other is with. We treat them like family and we give them our whole soul. We treat them like they’re family members.”

“So we really were rooting for Khloe,” Kardashian responded. “And we still are. She’s so strong. It’s a really sad situation all over.”

Kardashian said since there is a baby involved she wasn’t going to say anything bad about Thompson.

“One day True will see this, and it’s just so messed up,” Kardashian said.

“She’s really focused on the baby,” Kardashian said of her sister. “She’s an amazing mom already.”

DeGeneres asked if Khloe still considers herself with Thompson.

“You know I think she’s not thinking of anything. I think she just wants a clear head and just wants to be alone with her baby and figure that out,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian said her sister is still living in Cleveland.

“She’s going to get through it. We’re such a close family,” Kardashian said. “All we can do is be there for her and the baby.”