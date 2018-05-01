× Healthy Cinco de Mayo Recipes

CLEVELAND, Oh — Celebrating Cinco de Mayo doesn’t mean ruining your diet if you try one of the recipes Lindsay Bailey suggests.

Lindsay is a dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital and she shared some of her favorite festive recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Click here to learn more about the types of services Lindsay Bailey offers at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Vegan Queso Serves: 4 servings

½ cup raw cashews (soaked if you don’t have high speed blender)

1 cup medium chunky salsa

1 small red bell pepper, de-seeded and chopped

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric (optional but recommended for color)

If not using a high-speed blender, soak cashews in a bowl of warm water for a few hours or overnight.

If using high speed blender, place cashews in a bowl with warm water. Set aside while you chop pepper.

Drain and rinse cashews. Place all ingredients in blender. Blend until completely smooth and creamy.

Serve at room temperature or warm in a saucepan to desired temperature with veggies or tortilla chips.

Recipe courtesy of https://www.hummusapien.com/vegan-queso/

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

3-4 ears fresh corn, removed from the cob

2 cans of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 medium onion –or- ½ large onion, diced

½ container grape tomatoes, sliced in half

1 bell pepper, diced

Fresh squeezed lemon juice from 1 lemon

1 bunch cilantro, stems removed and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

To taste: salt and pepper

Optional: diced jalapenos or other hot peppers for heat

Directions: in a large bowl, combine corn, beans, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno peppers (optional). Stir in cilantro, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Add fresh squeezed lemon juice and stir to combine. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours to allow flavors to combine. Serve with whole grain chips, or top on grilled chicken, fish, or salad.

Sheet Pan Veggie Fajitas Serves 3-4:

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 medium to large red onion, sliced

1 package sliced mushrooms

1 tbsp chili powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt and 1 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Directions: preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix together seasonings in a small bowl, set aside. Combine vegetables on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, then add seasonings. Mix together using hands. Bake for approximately 15-20 minutes until vegetables are caramelized. Add to warm whole wheat tortillas. Add toppings of your choice: plain greek yogurt, avocado, cilantro, lime, salsa.

Green Pea Guacamole with Baked Tortilla Chips

2/3 cup green beans, frozen then thawed

2 small jalapenos

2 Tablespoons cilantro

3 ripe avocados

3 scallions, thinly sliced

Juice of 1 lime plus lime zest

½ tsp salt

6 whole wheat tortillas, cut into 6-8 slices

Directions:

In a food processor, puree peas, cilantro and jalapenos until slightly chunky. Combine the pea mixture in a bowl with diced avocado, lime juice, lime zest, and scallions. Mash until combined, but a little chunky.

For the chips- preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray sliced whole wheat tortillas with cooking spray or drizzle with olive oil, adding salt and pepper. Cook ~10 minutes until crispy, turning at least once during cooking. Let slightly cool and enjoy with guacamole.