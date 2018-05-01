‘Fire weather watch’ in effect Tuesday for portions of Ohio

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the first day of May. The watch is for portions of north central and northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service says conditions may become favorable for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended Tuesday.

This type of watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. The NWS says Tuesday afternoon, humidity levels are expected to drop to near 25% and winds are expected to exceed 15 mph; those are favorable conditions for spreading wildfires.

**Read more from the NWS**

The Fire Weather Watch is in effect beginning noon Tuesday and lasting until 8 p.m.

The following Ohio counties are under the watch:

Ashland

Crawford

Erie

Holmes

Huron

Logan

Lorain

Ottawa

Richland

Sandusky

Seneca

Wayne

Wyandot