Basically sunny skies with toasty temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Monday’s high made it all the way up to 69°F. Look to add around 5-10°F to that for today.

Highs are expected to be around 75°-79°.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for today. The watch is for portions of north central and northwest Ohio.

The National Weather Service says conditions may become favorable for rapid fire growth. Outdoor burning is not recommended today. This type of watch is issued when critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.

**Read more from the NWS**

There will be a couple more warm days after that, then a front will eventually bring some showers our way.

**Weather updates**