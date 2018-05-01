98-year-old woman’s dream comes true when she becomes an author

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- At 98 years young, a local woman can cross one more thing off her bucket list.

On Tuesday, she held a book signing after becoming an author for the very first time.

Bea Friedman Silverberg met fans of her new book at Menorah Park in Beachwood. For decades, she has wanted to publish her memoirs and this spring, her dream came true!

The book is all about her experiences in the world before returning back to Northeast Ohio.

For more information on "Mosaic and Memory: My Life Then & Now," CLICK HERE.