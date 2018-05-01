10-year-old boy found dead in dryer was electrocuted, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas — Authorities investigating after a 10-year-old boy’s body was found in a clothes dryer now know what caused his death.

KTRK reports that the Harris County Medical Examiner determined that the boy, Fernando Hernandez Jr., was electrocuted.

Authorities at first thought he suffocated after hiding in the dryer during a game of hide-n-seek.

“I don’t know what happened,” Christina Rodriguez, the boy’s mother, told KTRK on Saturday. “I was just inside cooking and my little son came inside and told me my son was dead on the floor.”

“So I ran outside and my boyfriend picked him up brought him into the house,” Rodriguez said through tears. “He was purple. His eyes were open. He was gone.”

Paramedics performed CPR on 10-year-old Fernando Fernandez but were unable to save him, the boy’s mother told KTRK. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

