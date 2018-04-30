‘Whatever it takes’: Cavs take on Raptors Tuesday in Toronto

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers won’t have much time to rest before heading to Toronto to play the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals Tuesday.

The Cavs were able to pull out a win against the Pacers in Game 7, 105-101 on Sunday.

If the Cavs thought the Pacers were tough, the Raptors will present an even tougher challenge as they were the top team in the Eastern Conference this year and have worked to change their identity this season.

The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*

For more on the Cavaliers, click here.