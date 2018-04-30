Video shows chilling moments Cleveland police dodged gunfire in drive-by shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I-Team now has video showing the chilling moments Cleveland police officers had to dodge gunfire in a drive-by shooting.

The body camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team on Monday shows police diving for cover.

Earlier this month, officers were investigating a drive-by shooting; shots were fired into a home near East 75th and Decker. Police were there looking for evidence. Suddenly, a van rolled by and someone sprayed bullets.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire. The van took off. No word on anyone arrested in this case.