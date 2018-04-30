× Ready for Round 2? Here’s what you need to know about Cavs vs. Raptors watch parties

CLEVELAND- Are you ready for Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors?

The first two games are on the road, but you can still cheer on the Cavs at the Q.

Here is everything you need to know:

🏀Game 1: Tuesday, May 1 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p..m.)

🏀Game 2: Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

🏀Tickets: $5, on sale now **Ticket info, here** Note: 6-ticket limit per person

🏀Watch-party fun: All of the game action will be LIVE on the, Humongotron video scoreboard; fans will enjoy a game-like experience including entertainment team performances; and there will be exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball challenges and interactive games for the whole family. Free Cavs playoff T-shirts will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the doors.

Here is the schedule for Round 2:

Game 1: Tue., May 1: Cleveland at Toronto, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Thu., May 3: Cleveland at Toronto, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sat., May 5: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Mon., May 7: Toronto at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 5: Wed., May 9: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TNT*

Game 6: Fri., May 11: Toronto at Cleveland, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Sun., May 13: Cleveland at Toronto, TBD, TBD*

