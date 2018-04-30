President Trump to visit Cleveland this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be back in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Sources with the White House confirm the President will be in Cleveland this Saturday. Details of his visit are not yet known.

President Trump was in Richfield last month where he pushed for upgrades to the nation's aging roads and bridges.

**More on his visit to Richfield in the video, above**

The President's daughter, Ivanka Trump, was in Rocky River earlier this month touting the GOP tax plan and its effect on the economy.

**Read more on President Trump**