Orwell police investigating 3-year old’s death  

ORWELL - The Fox 8 I-Team is digging to help solve the mystery surrounding the death of a 3-year-old boy. His mother went to work and never saw him alive again.

Family and friends of Brantley Santiago are grieving and in shock. They want to know exactly how this beautiful young boy died.

Orwell police along with detectives from the Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office are investigating the child’s death.

“This is tragic and very unusual,” said Det. Terry Moisio, of the Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office. “We take this very seriously and we are going to look at the entire circumstances and do everything we need to do to find out what happened.”

According to officials, the young boy was being watched by a family friend last Wednesday evening while his mother was at work.

Detectives say they are told the boy fell down a flight of steps. He was taken to a Cleveland hospital and died Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet ruled on the cause of death.

The investigation could take several weeks.

A fundraiser is scheduled for June 9 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Andover Volunteer Fire Hall.

The fundraiser is being held to raise money for the family’s medical expenses.