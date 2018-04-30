Ohio residents can fish for free this weekend as part of statewide event

OHIO — The state’s annual Free Fishing Days are set for this weekend.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, anglers on May 5 and May 6 are invited to take part in the free fishing weekend. It’s open to all Ohio residents and extends to all of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River.

It’s the only weekend of the year that doesn’t require anyone older than 16 to obtain a fishing license.

Ohio State Parks is also offering a camping discount during Free Fishing Days; campers can get a 20 percent off discount on May 4 through May 6 by using the promotion code 18ANGLER on new reservations.

