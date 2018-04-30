Mayor, city to launch 2018 Clean Cleveland Program

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is expected to announce the kick-off of the 2018 Clean Cleveland program Monday morning.

Clean Cleveland is part of the mayor’s Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative. The initiative is a series of proactive efforts to clean, repair, and upgrade the city, a news release said.

Crews and equipment from several city departments will be on hand for a variety of projects including cleaning, street sweeping, and painting.

In a release, the city said the project was a result of Issue 32. The city’s first income tax increase in more than 30 years was passed by voters back in 2016.