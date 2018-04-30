Live Nation’s $20 all-in concert tickets are now on sale! Here is a list of available local shows…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Live Nation’s National Concert Week kicks off Monday, and it’s offering a $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kick-off to the summer season.

According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.

**Get all of the information, here**

Here is how it will work: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last. The shows are in many different cities. Live Nation will be offering shows at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more in Cleveland.

The shows available are as follows:

BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER – Part of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Concert Series:

June 7 – Slayer with special guests Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament

June 12 – Poison with special guests Cheap Trick and Pop Evil

June 16 – Thirty Seconds to Mars with special guests Walk The Moon, Misterwives and Joywave

June 20 – Dead & Company

June 23 – Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers

July 5 – Brad Paisley & Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Dan Tyminski

July 6 – Logic with special guests NF and Kyle

July 10 – Foreigner with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

July 11 – Weezer & Pixies

July 17 – Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson

July 18 – Vans Warped Tour

July 20 – Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with special guest Russell Dickerson

July 27 – Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guests The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke and Tom Hambridge

August 2 – Zac Brown Band

August 6 – Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage

August 10 – Keith Urban with special guest Kelsea Ballerini

August 17 – Rascal Flatts with special guests Day + Shay and Carly Pearce

August 23 – Jason Aldean with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

August 26 – Counting Crows with special guests +LIVE+

August 29 – Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris

September 9 – Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch

September 13 – Pentatonix

September 16 – Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Stone Sour

JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA:

May 4 – Odesza with special guests Pluko and Kimbra

May 12 – Brit Floyd

May 18 – Yanni – Acropolis 25th Anniversary Concert

June 4 – Tash Sultana

June 5 – Vance Joy with special guest Mondo Cozmo

June 12 – Dirty Heads with special guests Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub

June 17 – Jake Paul

June 22 – Kidz Bop Kids

June 30 – Ray LaMontagne with special guest Neko Case

July 15 – Barenaked Ladies with special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall

July 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

July 27 – Jason Mraz with special guest Brett Dennen

July 29 – Coheed and Cambia and Taking Back Sunday with special guest The Story So Far

August 4 – Lindsey Stirling

August 23 – O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson

September 5 – NeedToBreathe with special guests JOHNNYSWIM and Forest Blakk

QUICKEN LOANS ARENA:

May 22 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

May 28 – Journey & Def Leppard

June 16 – Shania Twain

October 4 – Kevin Hart

For more, click here.

To buy tickets, click here.