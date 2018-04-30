Live Nation’s $20 all-in concert tickets are now on sale! Here is a list of available local shows…

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Live Nation’s National Concert Week kicks off Monday, and it’s offering a $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kick-off to the summer season.
According to Live Nation, the deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to more than 2,000 shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours which include comedy, country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and more.
**Get all of the information, here**
Here is how it will work: It’s $20 per ticket, per show with no additional fees while supplies last. The shows are in many different cities. Live Nation will be offering shows at Blossom Music Center, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and more in Cleveland.
The shows available are as follows:
BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER – Part of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Concert Series:
June 7 – Slayer with special guests Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament
June 12 – Poison with special guests Cheap Trick and Pop Evil
June 16 – Thirty Seconds to Mars with special guests Walk The Moon, Misterwives and Joywave
June 20 – Dead & Company
June 23 – Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers
July 5 – Brad Paisley & Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Dan Tyminski
July 6 – Logic with special guests NF and Kyle
July 10 – Foreigner with special guests Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
July 11 – Weezer & Pixies
July 17 – Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson
July 18 – Vans Warped Tour
July 20 – Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with special guest Russell Dickerson
July 27 – Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guests The Marshall Tucker Band, Blackberry Smoke and Tom Hambridge
August 2 – Zac Brown Band
August 6 – Avenged Sevenfold with Prophets of Rage
August 10 – Keith Urban with special guest Kelsea Ballerini
August 17 – Rascal Flatts with special guests Day + Shay and Carly Pearce
August 23 – Jason Aldean with special guests Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina
August 26 – Counting Crows with special guests +LIVE+
August 29 – Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris
September 9 – Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch
September 13 – Pentatonix
September 16 – Ozzy Osbourne with special guest Stone Sour
JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA:
May 4 – Odesza with special guests Pluko and Kimbra
May 12 – Brit Floyd
May 18 – Yanni – Acropolis 25th Anniversary Concert
June 4 – Tash Sultana
June 5 – Vance Joy with special guest Mondo Cozmo
June 12 – Dirty Heads with special guests Iration, The Movement and Pacific Dub
June 17 – Jake Paul
June 22 – Kidz Bop Kids
June 30 – Ray LaMontagne with special guest Neko Case
July 15 – Barenaked Ladies with special guests Better Than Ezra and KT Tunstall
July 25 – Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
July 27 – Jason Mraz with special guest Brett Dennen
July 29 – Coheed and Cambia and Taking Back Sunday with special guest The Story So Far
August 4 – Lindsey Stirling
August 23 – O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson
September 5 – NeedToBreathe with special guests JOHNNYSWIM and Forest Blakk
QUICKEN LOANS ARENA:
May 22 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
May 28 – Journey & Def Leppard
June 16 – Shania Twain
October 4 – Kevin Hart
