Indians rally for 7-5 win over Rangers

CLEVELAND – – Jose Ramirez’s RBI double broke an eighth-inning tie and the Cleveland Indians rallied for a 7-5 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Texas scored twice in the top of the eighth to go ahead 4-3, but the Indians quickly regained the lead by scoring four times against Chris Martin (0-1).

Rajai Davis led off with a single and took second on Bradley Zimmer’s one-out single. Davis stole third and scored when Francisco Lindor hit a chopper over Martin’s head. Martin recovered after getting a glove on the ball, but his flip to first place was late.

Jason Kipnis flied out. Ramirez, who had an RBI single in the seventh, doubled to right. Martin left with an injury and Yonder Alonzo had a two-run single off Jesse Chavez.

The Indians are without ace reliever Andrew Miller, who is on the disabled list with a strained left hamstring and his absence in a tight game was felt again.

Texas scored two runs in the eighth off Tyler Olson. Profar’s double tied the game and Mazara’s double gave the Rangers a 4-3 lead.

Cody Allen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander put two runners on with one out in the ninth. Jurickson Profar grounded out, but Nomar Mazara’s infield hit cut the deficit to 7-5.

Allen, the Indians’ closer, was pulled after throwing 41 pitches. Jeff Beliveau fell behind Joey Gallo 3-0, but came back to strike him out for his first save of the season and second of his career. The left-hander was added to the roster last week when Miller went on the DL.

Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, but gave up Robinson Chirinos’ home run on his 122nd and final pitch of the game.

Bauer had the 10th double-figure strikeout game of his career, holding Texas to four hits.

Kipnis’ double off Cole Hamels gave Cleveland the lead in the fifth. The hit scored Zimmer on a call that stood after a challenge by Texas manager Jeff Banister.

Hamels allowed two runs — one earned — in five innings. He was pulled after the first two hitters in the sixth reached base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: 2B Rougned Odor (strained left hamstring), who has been on the disabled list since April 10, will be sidelined for at least another week. General manager Jon Daniels said Odor has jogged on the field for the past few days at exteded spring traning and has not suffered a setback.

Indians: Miller has been playing catch and will throw off the mound before he’s activated from the 10-day disabled list. Miller was injured April 24.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Doug Fister (1-2, 3.93 ERA) takes on Indians RHP Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.56 ERA). Clevinger has only allowed one run in nine innings against Texas.