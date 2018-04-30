Hard Rock Rocksino Audience Show: April 30, 2018

Posted 10:02 am, April 30, 2018, by

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
10777 Northfield Road
Northfield, Ohio 44067
www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Canary Travel
19609 Puritas Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44135
www.canarytravel.com

Dr. Doris Cohen
Clinical Psychologist
Reincarnation Expert
Dream Analysis
Author of “ Dreaming on Both Sides of the Brain- Discover the Secret Language of the Night”
www.drdoriscohen.com

Mike Polk Jr.
www.mikepolkjr.com

Live Nation
www.livenation.com

Aurora Farms Premium Outlets