Get ready for the most expensive driving season in years…

LOS ANGELES — Get ready for a little bit more pain at the pump this summer.

Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way.

The U.S. daily national average for regular gasoline is now $2.81 per gallon.

That’s up from about $2.39 per gallon a year ago, according to Oil Price Information Service.

Last week, AAA said that across the U.S., 13 percent of gas stations are charging $3 per gallon or more.

“This will be the most expensive driving season since 2014,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service.