College friends develop same rare eye cancer years apart

It’s a mystery to medical professionals: What is causing some people to develop a rare form of eye cancer?

According to CBS News, cases of ocular melanoma are showing up in two states: 18 people have been diagnosed in Huntersville, North Carolina; and there is another group diagnosed with the rare cancer in Auburn, Alabama.

That includes four women who attended Auburn University around the same time; three of them are friends.

CBS News reports Juleigh Green was the first of her friends to be diagnosed after she began seeing flashes of light. She was just 27 years old.

Juleigh’s friend, Allison Allred, who was just 31 years old at the time, was next to be diagnosed. The women each had to have an eye removed.

Then, according to CBS News, the women’s friend, Ashley McCrary, was also diagnosed with the rare cancer after finding black spots in her iris.

The cancer is being studied by doctors and researchers at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health in Philadephia.

