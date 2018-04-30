Cleveland police need help finding man who assaulted woman, attempted to rob her

CLEVELAND-Cleveland police need your help locating a suspect in an aggravated robbery.

It happened April 14 when the woman was heading to work in the area of W. 85th and Detroit Avenue.

According to police, the suspect demanded the victim’s phone and bag. When she didn’t comply, the suspect attempted to strike her. The woman ran across the street and tried to flag down passing cars . When the suspect realized no one was stopping, he followed the victim, put her in a choke hold and demanding her property. The woman started to lose consciousness, when a car passing by stopped and the suspect took off westbound on Detroit.

He is described as a black male, dark complexion, short hair, approximately 18-20 years-old, 5’8″ and 130 pounds.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, acid washed jeans and white tennis shoes. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or PH 216-623-5218.