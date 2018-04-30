Cleveland missing women 5 years later: Remarkable transition after their daring escape from captivity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The month of May marks five years since the dramatic rescue of Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus, and Michelle Knight (who changed her name to Lillian Rose Lee) from a home on Seymour Avenue.

After close to a decade or more in horrific captivity, all three women have shown remarkable resolve in the last five years. They have written books, and moved on with their individual lives, each in their own way.

FOX 8's Bill Sheil takes a look back to a week unlike any other in the city's history in the video above.