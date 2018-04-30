Cleveland Browns sign QB Joel Stave, waive 3 other players

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed quarterback Joel Stave.

According to a press release, Stave is 6′ 5″, 236 pounds and officially in his first NFL season out of Wisconsin.

Originally signed by Minnesota as an undrafted free agent in 2016, Stave has spent time on the practice squads in Minnesota (2016), Seattle (2016), Kansas City (2016), Washington (2017) and the New York Jets (2017).

He finished his collegiate career as Wisconsin’s all-time winningest quarterback, with a 31-10 record as a starter. Stave ranked second in school history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48).

He is a native of Greenfield, Wis.

After months of debate, the Browns selected Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma’s quarterback, with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft last week.

Coming off a 0-16 season, the Browns are betting that Mayfield is a better player than USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen or UCLA’s Josh Rosen, a talented group regarded as the top QB class in years.

The Browns also Monday announced they have waived WR Matt Hazel, DB Kai Nacua and WR Kasen Williams.