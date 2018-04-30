3 people hurt after car crashes into Elyria dentist office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA- Three people are recovering after a car crashed into the Leidenheimer Dental Group in Elyria Monday.

It happened just before noon on North Ridge Road. Dr. Leidenheimer said the car careened into the building where his employees' desks are.

One person in the office was injured. Two people in the car were also hurt. All of the injuries are non-life threatening.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. The Leidenheimer Dental office is expected to reopen to patients Tuesday.