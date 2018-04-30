1 dead, 1 critically injured in Kelley’s Island crash

KELLEY’S ISLAND — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Kelley’s Island early Monday.

According to a press release, it happened at 1:09 a.m. on East Lakeshore Drive near Havenwood Lane.

Brandon A. Caraballo, 29, of Cleveland, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen east on East Lakeshore Drive, when he drove off the right side of the road. The car then re-entered the roadway and drove off the left side of the road before hitting a utility pole.

Maraballo was killed in the crash.

A passenger, Michael Daunders Jr., 29, of Cleveland, was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Neither were wearing seat belts.