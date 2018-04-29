Warm-up is on the way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Sunshine returned today and temperatures warmed a little compared to yesterday. Highs ranged in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Still WELL BELOW AVERAGE! Another cold night on tap for us where once again temperatures will drop to around freezing.

A southerly flow returns tomorrow and temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 60’s with plenty of sunshine through the day. Then we warm up significantly as we head into the first couple of days in May. Temperatures finally topping 70°+ again! Unsettled weather as we head into the middle to end of the week.