Sunshine returns in full force with warming temperatures

CLEVELAND - Is it the end of November or April? Temperatures sat in the low 40s for most of the area Saturday. Temperatures dropped to around freezing. FREEZE WARNINGS and FROST ADVISORIES are posted for southern and southwestern Ohio. There is a slight chance of snow showers in the primary snow-belt through early morning. No accumulation expected.

Here's the hourly forecast through early afternoon:

Sunshine returns today and temperatures are still cool but warm up about 5-10 degrees with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Then we warm up significantly as we head into the 1st week of May. Temperatures finally topping 70°+ again! Unsettled weather as we head into the middle to end of the week.