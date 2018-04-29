Sprint, T-Mobile announce merger

T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer John Legere on Sunday announced that the cell phone company would be merging with Sprint to form a new company.

“I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details.”

Sprint Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure joined Legere in the video to share the news.

The two executives announced the companies would be rolling out a “broad, deep 5G network.”

The merger will value Sprint at about $26.5 billion, reports say.

