George Hill to play for Cavs in Game 7 against the Pacers

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: George Hill #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second half during a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND — George Hill be on hand for the Cavs today as they take on the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs.
Head coach Ty Lue told the media on Sunday that the Cleveland point guard would play today in the win-or-go-home series finale.
Hill had been sidelined with a back injury he suffered in Game 1. The Cavs are tied with Pacers 3-3 in the series.
