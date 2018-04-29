× George Hill to play for Cavs in Game 7 against the Pacers

CLEVELAND — George Hill be on hand for the Cavs today as they take on the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs.

Head coach Ty Lue told the media on Sunday that the Cleveland point guard would play today in the win-or-go-home series finale.

"Having an extra ballhandler is key." Coach Lue on @George_Hill3's return for Game 7:#WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/nqbx3Kig8X — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 29, 2018

Hill had been sidelined with a back injury he suffered in Game 1. The Cavs are tied with Pacers 3-3 in the series.

